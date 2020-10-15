|
16:23
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
'Red city residents remaining in lockdown must be compensated'
Those living in red cities (cities with highest morbidity rates) that will remain in lockdown even after most of the country begins to exit from lockdown on Sunday are deserving of compensation according to Knesset member Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism).
"We cannot forget for a moment that even in red cities there are human beings who deserve that we should worry about them and compensate them for their inability to work and the loss of their livelihood."
