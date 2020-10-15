|
Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
Litzman and Ohana discuss police violence against ultra-orthodox
MK Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) and Minister of Internal Security Amir Ohana (Likud) discussed police violence against the ultra-orthodox at a meeting held today between the two.
Litzman emphasized that it is clear to him that the obligation to abide by the coronavirus guidelines is incumbent upon all sectors of the population but that enforcement measures should be applied equally to all.
