  Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20

'In Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley we need to build non-stop'

At a meeting of the Yesha (Judea, Samaria & Gaza) Council, the following statement was released:

"We are glad that our efforts bore fruit and building permits have been approved. We cannot allow building in these areas to be a bargaining chip in peace agreements.

"In Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley we need to continue to build non-stop and without any conditions just like in every other part of the country."

