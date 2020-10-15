|
News BriefsTishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
'In Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley we need to build non-stop'
At a meeting of the Yesha (Judea, Samaria & Gaza) Council, the following statement was released:
"We are glad that our efforts bore fruit and building permits have been approved. We cannot allow building in these areas to be a bargaining chip in peace agreements.
"In Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley we need to continue to build non-stop and without any conditions just like in every other part of the country."
