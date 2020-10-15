Herd immunity is possible but at a heavy price

Head of the coronavirus department at Sha'arei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem Dr. Yoav Luria has stated that herd immunity can be achieved but at a heavy price.

"Herd immunity is when 70-80% of the population has been infected by a disease such as the cornavirus so that the rest of the population will not statistically be exposed to the disease. However, to reach such a point means that many people would have to die," Luria said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.