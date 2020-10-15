|
14:56
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
Peace Now: More settlement construction this year than ever before
The Peace Now movement released a statement today in which it claimed that the number of new residential units in areas it defines as "settlements" that were approved for advanced construction in 2020 now stands at 12,159 units, the highest annual number on record.
Peace Now also claimed that 91.2% of the units that were authorized this year (11,091 in total) are in "isolated settlements."
Last Briefs