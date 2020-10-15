UK Health Secretary: NHS is coping well despite rising Covid cases

Speaking at the House of Commons today, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock stressed that the NHS was still able to cope with the situation, despite rising coronavirus cases.

"In London, we have not yet had to set up the NHS Nightingale again [similar to a field hospital] although we stand ready to do so if necessary," he said.

He added that, "We now have a huge quantity of ventilators, we have the Nightingales for bed capacity and we have brought more people back into the NHS over the last six months and we have people on standby, retired NHS staff."