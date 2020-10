14:47 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Laborer moderately injured in fall on Jerusalem construction site A laborer has fallen from a height on a construction site in Jerusalem and sustained moderate injuries. MDA staff treated him at the scene and transported him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center. ► ◄ Last Briefs