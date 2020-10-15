PM: Current lockdown has been a massive success

Speaking at today's meeting of the coronavirus cabinet, still in session, Prime Minister Netanyahu insisted that the current lockdown is a great success.

"The lockdown has been a massive success," he said. "We are seeing a reduction in all the statistics, and now we want to reach the levels recommended to us by Health Ministry experts, so that we can start to ease the lockdown restrictions in a gradual manner. We need to do this in a way that ensures that we don't have to return to full lockdown in another two or three weeks. That's why the emergence from lockdown has to be gradual, responsible, cautious, and closely monitored."