14:36 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Health Ministry: Preschools should prepare to reopen on Sunday Speaking at the coronavirus cabinet meeting that is currently in session, Health Ministry representatives said that it would be advisable to make preparations for the reopening of preschools and kindergartens on Sunday, according to a report on Channel 12 News.