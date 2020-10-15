MK Pindrus: Police didn't enforce regulations - they just created chaos

Speaking on Galei Tzahal today, MK Yitzhak Pindrus (UTJ) sharply criticized the police for their conduct in dispersing last night's wedding in Givat Zeev.

"There is definitely a general feeling that the police are not exactly behaving in the smartest way, to say the least," he said. "The result last night wasn't the enforcement of regulations, but rather a night of blood and chaos - and then the event continued as if nothing had happened."