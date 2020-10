13:32 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Israel extradites citizen to Holland to serve drug-related prison sentence Israel has extradited an Israeli citizen to Holland, to serve the remainder of an 11 year and 3 month sentence that he was given in 2010 for drugs offenses. ► ◄ Last Briefs