13:30 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 MK Betzalel Smotrich: 'Lapid doesn't deserve to lead the people' Read more National Union Chairman: 'Whoever heard Lapid's horror show in Knesset understands why there's no chance this man will ever be PM.'