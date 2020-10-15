|
13:13
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
Amir Peretz calls for preschools & small businesses to reopen on Sunday
Economy Minister Amir Peretz, the leader of the Labor party, is calling for preschools to be reopened next Sunday, and for small businesses that do not receive customers to be permitted to reopen as well.
"We are at a critical juncture," Peretz said. "If we don't handle this properly, we could be heading for years of unemployment which will impact society for the long term."
