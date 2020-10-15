|
12:26
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
FM Ashkenazi: Great changes begin with small steps
Speaking at today's special Knesset session to discuss and vote on the Israel-UAE peace treaty, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi stressed the long years of diplomatic efforts that went into it.
"This treaty, the culmination of years of efforts, opens a window of opportunity for diplomacy to flourish in the region," he said. "We will yet see the diplomatic, economic, trade, security, and health benefits that result. I believe that it will also lead to additional treaties with other countries, and I hope that it will also open a new channel for talks with our neighbors, the Palestinians - and just maybe, who knows, it will lead to peace in the entire Middle East."
Ashkenazi noted that, "Great changes start with small steps. Let's not miss this opportunity."
Last Briefs