FM Ashkenazi: Great changes begin with small steps

Speaking at today's special Knesset session to discuss and vote on the Israel-UAE peace treaty, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi stressed the long years of diplomatic efforts that went into it.

"This treaty, the culmination of years of efforts, opens a window of opportunity for diplomacy to flourish in the region," he said. "We will yet see the diplomatic, economic, trade, security, and health benefits that result. I believe that it will also lead to additional treaties with other countries, and I hope that it will also open a new channel for talks with our neighbors, the Palestinians - and just maybe, who knows, it will lead to peace in the entire Middle East."

Ashkenazi noted that, "Great changes start with small steps. Let's not miss this opportunity."