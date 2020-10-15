MK Smotrich: Lapid is unworthy of becoming prime minister

National Union head MK Betzalel Smotrich has issued a sharp critique of opposition head MK Yair Lapid for the address he gave to the Knesset plenum today, during its special session on the UAE peace treaty.

"It is now evident that such a person will never become prime minister," Smotrich said. "Someone who is incapable of rising to the occasion at such an historic time and focusing on the issue at hand rather than on political motivations, is not worthy of leading the country.

"Let it be clear," Smotrich continued. "I, personally, have a lot of anguish and many questions on this treaty. Later in today's session I hope to mention these, G-d willing. It is possible - indeed, it is necessary to focus on the issues at hand and it is also permissible to oppose the treaty, but this should be done without engaging in petty politics. Lapid is simply out of touch," he concluded.