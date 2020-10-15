DM Gantz: I'll protect & enhance Israel's military edge in the Middle East

Addressing the Knesset plenum at today's special session to discuss and vote on the Israel-UAE treaty, Blue & White party head and Defense Minister Benny Gantz focused on American plans to sell advanced fighter planes to the UAE, which is apparently linked to the deal with Israel.

"I say here today that as long as I am Defense Minister, I will protect Israel's qualitative military edge and do whatever I can to enhance it," Gantz said.