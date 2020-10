12:03 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Lapid to Netanyahu: If you want credit, accept criticism Read more Opposition leader says Netanyahu did well with UAE deal, but failed in other areas. "Time for a leader who will bring peace here at home." ► ◄ Last Briefs