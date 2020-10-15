MK Bennett: The lockdown itself is costing us lives

Head of the Yamina party, MK Naftali Bennett, wrote on Twitter today that the current lockdown is exacting a price in lives.

Citing the story of a 32-year-old man who took his own life due to his dire financial situation, Bennett wrote that: "Lockdown leads to deaths. Lockdown is the result of failed leadership, and deals a deathblow to the general public. We should be using a tweezers, not a sledgehammer."