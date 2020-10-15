|
Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
Aryeh Deri: 'Jewish lifecycle' events should have their restrictions eased
Shas party head and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has stated his intention to propose a "Jewish lifecycle" clause to be added to the government's coronavirus regulations, at today's coronavirus cabinet session later today.
Citing the drop in the rate of contagion seen over the past week, Deri will ask for restrictions on weddings, brit milah celebrations, and bar and bat mitzvah festivities to be eased.
