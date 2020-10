11:50 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Blue & White to PM: Put your personal interests aside and pass the budget The Blue & White party has called on the Prime Minister to "set aside his personal interests and pass the 2021 budget. This isn't about any supposed benefit to Blue & White - this is about benefiting the citizens of the State of Israel. This is no time for playing politics." ► ◄ Last Briefs