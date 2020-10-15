PM to Joint List: You don't really want peace

Addressing the Joint List at today's Knesset session discussing the Israel-UAE peace treaty, Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned their decision not to support the treaty.

"In this part of the world, strength is what is admired," he said. "You sign treaties with strong leaders, and many are the Arab leaders who want to enhance their ties with Israel, after regarding us as the enemy for decades.

"Hamas is opposed to this treaty," he continued, "as is Hezbollah, and Iran - and now the Joint List too. It's incredibly that here, in the Israeli Knesset, there are those who are voting against peace. And why? Because peace is not what you truly want."