|
10:58
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
Yesha Council head: I'm not crazy about President Trump
The head of the Yesha Council, David Elhayani, told the Knesset Channel today that he's not worried about the possibility of US President Donald Trump being defeated in next month's presidential elections.
"I'm not so enthusiastic about Trump," he said. "Anyone who defines the borders of a Palestinian state and endangers the continued existence of the State of Israel - I don't see him as a true friend of mine."
Last Briefs