MK Zandberg to submit bill for commission of inquiry into Submarine Affair

MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) plans to submit a Knesset proposal next week in favor of establishing a commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair.

"Statements made by the Foreign and Defense Ministers are worrying, and demand the immediate establishment of a commission of inquiry. To this day, the Prime Minister has refused to issue an explanation on this serious security issue - the gravest in the history of the State of Israel," she said.

Zandberg added that, "This Affair is a serious stain on the government and the security establishment. Gantz and Ashkenazi, two former Chiefs of Staff, are both in agreement that the matter needs to be investigated, and I call on them to support my proposal."