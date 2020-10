10:46 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Is Dr. Iman Foroutan Iran's rising star? Read more Foutani has taken upon himself to end the brutal mullah-led Iranian regime. He has the support of many Iranians the world over. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs