Joint List explains its reasons for voting against Israel-UAE treaty

The predominantly Arab Joint List issued a statement this morning clarifying its position with regard to the peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

"We emphasize the right of the Arab community in Israel to develop and establish ties with the Arab world, but we oppose the 'Deal of the Century' proposed by [US] President Trump, which is mentioned in the introduction to the treaty [with the UAE] that is being presented to the Knesset to vote on today.

"This deal is part of a clear plan to eliminate the rights of the Palestinian people. Its aim is to perpetuate the occupation and settlement, and more importantly, to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state in the '67 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."