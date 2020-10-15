|
10:16
Reported
Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
MK Hauser attacks Joint List for plan to vote against Israel-UAE treaty
Head of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, MK Tzvi Hauser, attacked the MKs of the Joint List for its stated intention to vote against Israel's peace treaty with the UAE when the Knesset meets today in a special session on the issue.
"The Joint List will vote against the treaty not because it is opposed to peace, but because it is opposed to Israel," Hauser told Kan Bet.
