MK Tropper: If PM delays budget, it will be for personal reasons

Speaking on Kan Bet this morning, Culture Minister Yehiel Tropper (Blue & White) stressed the importance of passing a budget for 2021 by the end of the secular year.

"The battle over the budget isn't a political battle - it's about the lives and hopes of the owners of businesses that are collapsing," he said. "If Netanyahu doesn't present a budget for 2021 by December, then everyone will know that he has placed his personal interests above the interests of the general public."