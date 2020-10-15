Health Minister: Haredim aren't the only ones breaching the guidelines

Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein stressed that haredim are not the only ones breaching the government's guidelines with regard to the coronavirus epidemic.

"The people at the wedding last night breached the rules, and it's possible that the police also conducted themselves in an inappropriate manner," he said. "This should be investigated.

"However, if only it were the case that the only people breaching guidelines were haredim, and everyone else was doing the right thing," he added. "This is far from being the case."