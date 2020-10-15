MK Karhi: Blue & White trying to deceive public over Submarine Affair

Responding to statements made by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi indicating that his party's leader, Benny Gantz, supports the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair, MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) said that the Blue & White party is trying to deceive the public and divert its attention from truly grave issues.

"As it appears more and more likely that Gantz, Ashkenazi, and the Attorney-General will come under investigation themselves, they increase their efforts to distort events and deceive the public," he wrote on Twitter. "However, the decay and corruption in the judiciary will not remain concealed for much longer."