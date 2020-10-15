MK Malchieli: Gamzu is obsessive in his hounding of religious practice

MK Michael Malchieli (Shas) has attacked Prof. Ronni Gamzu for his comments, made earlier today, regarding the incident that occurred last night when police dispersed a wedding in Givat Zeev. Gamzu had insisted that his support was with the police who were "only doing their job," despite documentation of violence occurring.

"I was amazed that Gamzu apologized," he told Kan Bet. "This man's series of failings is abysmal. What sort of terrible response was that? Has he lost his mind? His attitude toward synagogues is absolutely obsessive," he added.