09:32 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Govt wants to keep Submarine Affair affidavits under wraps The state is seeking to ban the publication of confidential affidavits in the Submarine Affair, in advance of the Attorney-General's response to the Supreme Court on the matter. ► ◄ Last Briefs