'Bedouin leaders disperse family weddings - so should Jewish leaders'

Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster wrote on Twitter today that he would like to see Jewish leaders behaving like their Bedouin counterparts.

"Yesterday I was in Laqiya," he wrote, "and I met with Bedouin community leaders and heard about how they disperse family gatherings in order to protect the public health. This is exactly what I would expect to see from Jewish community leaders. Attacks on police for doing their job are not helping to save lives."