Likud: Ashkenazi is trying to divert attention from Blue & White's woes

The Likud party has issued an official response to comments made earlier today by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, who was speaking on Galei Tzahal, and expressed support for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair, noting that Blue & White party head Benny Gantz likewise supports the idea.

"How distressing that Gabi Ashkenazi - who knows full well that these are baseless allegations that have been comprehensively investigated by all the law enforcement agencies who found nothing to them - continues to speculate on a top security issue solely in order to divert attention from his disintegrating party."