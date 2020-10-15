MK Liberman: Haredi MKs engaging in threats and extortion

MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, said today that politicians must not bow to political pressure when it comes to easing the lockdown.

"During the past week, we have seen an increase in incitement and threats of extortion from the haredi parties in the Knesset," he alleged. "This is what leads to mass weddings, confrontations with the police, and faked tests in order to create the appearance of a drop in contagion in haredi areas.

"We must not bow to political pressure or extortion, and we now have to move toward differential lockdowns with no regard for sector. The decisions made need to be made on the basis of professional data alone," he said.