MK Tropper: 2,000 dead is worse than what happened at last night's wedding

Culture Minister Yehiel Tropper was interviewed on Kan Bet today and addressed perceived discrimination against the haredi community, as well as police violence documented on many recent occasions.

"When someone imposes a lockdown on a city, it's not done against the haredim," he said. "No - it's to protect their lives. Each community feels only its own pain."

He added that, "When there are allegations of violence at protests, only this sector sees its pain. What happened at the wedding last night wasn't the worst thing to have happened during the coronavirus period. We have 2,000 people dead - that's much more disturbing."