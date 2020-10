09:01 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Czech Republic sees surge in virus cases, situation per capita worst in EU The Czech Republic has recorded its highest daily increase ever in confirmed coronavirus cases. 9,544 diagnoses were made in the last day. The Czech Republic currently has the highest 14-day case rate per capita in the European Union. ► ◄ Last Briefs