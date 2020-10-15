|
Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
Bill to cut senior public sector officials' salaries to be presented today
After several delays due to legal reasons, the Finance Ministry will be publishing today the memorandum of law regarding a 10% reduction of salaries of senior public sector officials, Galei Tzahal reports.
Finance Minister Yisrael Katz promoted this symbolic cut that will affect, among others, ministers, MKs, the President, the President of the Supreme Court, veteran judges, and mayors of cities with more than 30,000 residents
