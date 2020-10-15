Positivity rate drops to 5.4% for 2nd consecutive day

According to Health Ministry data, 1,994 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

39,602 tests were administered in the same period, such that the positivity rate was 5.4%, for the second consecutive day.

There are currently 734 people in serious condition in the country's hospitals, with 253 of them on ventilators.

The death toll since the outbreak of the epidemic now stands at 2,099 people.