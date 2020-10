08:50 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 FM Ashkenazi: Gantz supports commission of inquiry into Submarine Affair Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi addressed the so-called "Submarine Affair." "The Submarine Affair should be properly investigated," he said. "[Blue & White leader Benny] Gantz is looking into the possibility of establishing a commission of inquiry." ► ◄ Last Briefs