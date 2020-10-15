Senior police officer: Wedding guests should have obeyed, gone to precinct

A senior police officer from the Jerusalem region spoke with Kan Bet this morning to discuss last night's incident in Givat Zeev, a Jerusalem suburb, when a wedding was broken up with violence, resulting in injuries.

"We can see in the video taken from the police body-cameras that one of the police officers asked those present, very nicely, to accompany them to the police station," said Ofer Shomer.

"If those present at the wedding had complied with the officer's command, and gone to the precinct, this would have ended differently."

"The police behaved professionally," he continued. "The body-camera doesn't show the moment that the bride's brother fell down and was injured, because the police officer had approached the suspect to arrest him. The policewoman who was standing next to him and filming was hit," he added.