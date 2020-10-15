|
News Briefs
Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
Germany: Record-breaking daily high in new coronavirus cases
According to German government figures, yesterday was a record-breaking day in the number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed, with 6,638 people confirmed to have contracted the illness.
The previous daily high was on March 28, when 6,294 people were diagnosed.
Yesterday, 33 Germans died of coronavirus-related complications, for a total death toll of 9,710 since the epidemic's outbreak.
