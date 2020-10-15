Saudi FM: We won't stop Arab countries from developing ties with Israel

According to a report in Kan News, the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, told officials from the European Union this week that Saudi Arabia will not interfere with other Arab countries who wish to progress toward normalization with Israel. The remarks were allegedly made in closed conversations.

"We won't damage attempts by Arab countries to reach normalization with Israel," he said, noting however that at the current time, Saudi Arabia itself would not be pursuing any such attempt itself unless progress was made between Israel and the Palestinians.