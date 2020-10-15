|
07:46
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
Coronavirus cabinet to meet today to create timetable for easing lockdown
The government's coronavirus cabinet is due to convene today in order to formulate a timetable for gradual emergence from lockdown. The current stage of the lockdown is due to end on Sunday at midnight.
On the agenda for consideration for immediate reopening will be education for children up to the age of six; allowing small businesses that do not receive customers to reopen; and allowing people to swim off the country's beaches.
