Prof. Gamzu: Data show we can start emerging from lockdown

Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, the government's coronavirus czar, said that in his opinion, the country was ready to start emerging from lockdown.

"We now have 2,000 new cases per day, and the positivity rate is around 8%," he said, "with an R rate of 0.8."

An R rate of 0.8 means that on average, 10 infected people will transmit the virus to 8 others.