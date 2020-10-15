Prof. Gamzu on Givat Zeev wedding: 'Right thing to do is not get married'

Professor Ronni Gamzu, the government's coronavirus project manager, told Galei Tzahal this morning that his sympathies were with the police involved in last night's incident in Givat Zeev, when a wedding was broken up with documented scenes of violence.

"The police have a very tough job to do," Gamzu said. "What's a police officer supposed to do at an event like that? The right thing to do - would simply be not to get married."