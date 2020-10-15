Mother of Givat Zeev bride: The entire family is in shock

Bat El Pollack, the mother of the bride at the wedding last night in Givat Zeev, told Galei Tzahal this morning that the entire family is in shock following the events that occurred.

"I didn't sleep the whole night," she said. "The entire family is reeling - I still can't believe what happened."

She added that, "I saw with my own eyes how the policeman threw a glass bottle into my son's face. And it was documented."