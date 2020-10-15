MK Gafni: You really don't know why haredim have a high rate of contagion?

In an interview with the Yisrael Hayom newspaper that will be published in full tomorrow, MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) addressed the high rate of coronavirus contagion in the haredi sector.

"For many years, no one dealt with haredi education and no one invested in it," he said. "Nor did anyone address the housing situation in the sector. Haredim live in extremely crowded conditions and our classrooms are packed. Now everyone comes and somehow, they don't understand why there's such a high rate of contagion. But you are the ones who caused haredim to live like this," he said, "and you're the ones complaining? It's like the person who killed both his parents and then asked the judge to show him mercy as he's an orphan."