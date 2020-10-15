|
Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
Leaders of Greek neo-Nazi party sent to 13 years in prison
A Greek court on Wednesday sentenced the leadership of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party to 13 years in prison, imposing the near-maximum penalty for running a criminal organization blamed for numerous violent hate crimes, The Associated Press reported.
Presiding judge Maria Lepenioti read out the sentences against party leader Nikos Michaloliakos and seven other former lawmakers. One of eight leading party members received 10 years.
