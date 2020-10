04:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Iran reports cyberattack against two government institutions Iranian media on Wednesday reported a “large-scale” cyberattack against two unspecified government institutions. The attack did not cause any significant damage and was being investigated, said a spokesperson quoted by the official IRNA news agency. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs