France imposes nighttime curfew due to coronavirus surge

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered a nighttime curfew for Paris and eight other cities to contain the spread of COVID-19 after daily new infection rates reached alarming record levels.

Speaking during a televised interview and quoted by AFP, Macron said residents of those cities -- which combined are home to close to a third of the French population -- would not be allowed to be outdoors between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. from Saturday, for a duration of at least four weeks, except for essential reasons.